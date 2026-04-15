‘Brahmāstra’ sequel in danger as ‘Ramayana’ locks release date

The sequel of highly anticipated Brahmāstra might be delayed as Ramayana locked release date.
The news was confirmed by Namit Malhotra, during the global promotional launch of the mythological epic at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas.
While confirming that Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev is moving ahead, he did indicate that its production will start once Ramayana reaches completion.
It’s worth mentioning here that the Ayan Mukerji directional is a sequel to 2022 movie, Brahmāstra Part One.
Said to be made on a budget in the range of ₹300–₹400 crore, Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev features Ranbir Kapoor returning as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha.
Moreover, there are highly chances that Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone will play the crucial role in the movie.
The forthcoming movie is centered on the backstory of Shiva’s parents.
As of Ramayana, it has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, that also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role as Rama alongside Sai Pallavi, who will play Seeta, and Yash, who will star as Hanuman.
Titled as Ramayana: Part 1, the upcoming movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 8, 2026.
The movie’s second part expected to follow in 2027.