Karan Johar left awestruck by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, pens emotional note 

Meryl Streep is an icon for Indian filmmaker Karan Johar!
The popular director, 53, has recently revealed that he is a huge fan of the American actress and her classic comedy-fashion film, The Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Anne Hathaway in the leading role.
Taking to his Instagram account, Karan scribbled an emotional note, revealing his true feelings for Meryl and her infamous role as Miranda Priestly in the fashion film.
"From quoting their iconic dialogues in everyday conversations to sitting across them…some moments don’t feel real until you’re in them! To be in conversation with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway," Karan stated in the caption.
He went on to say that he had discussed with the two stars, who are currently promoting their upcoming instalment, The Devil Wears Prada 2.
"The changing times, the advent of social media and how it shaped the script of their upcoming film - I left enriched with their perspective towards their craft and cinema," the Koffee With Karan host added.
Showering immense praise on Anne and Meryl, Karan admitted that, "They are even more wonderful when you’re meeting them off-screen."
He looked forward to witnessing the iconic journey of Miranda Priestly (portrayed by Meryl Streep) and Andrea 'Andy' Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway) in the 2006 American comedy-drama film.
The second instalment will hit the big screens on May 1st, 2026.