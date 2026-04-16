‘Bhoot Bangla’: Here's what fans are saying about Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy

Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming movie has already become one of the most talked-about horror-comedies among social media users.
Releasing in theatres on April 17, 2026, the fantasy horror comedy film has been directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.
Apart from the Jolly LLB 3 actor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu.
Now, ahead of its release, an unofficial review of the movie has surfaced on social media; So, let’s have a look at whether the X users liked Bhoot Bangla:
A social media users on former Twitter tweeted, “A solid horror comedy with twists, laughs & jump scares. Fun first half, gripping second half and a shocking climax.”
Another one wrote, "If the humour works, nothing like that #BhoothBangla."
The story feels fresh and unique, especially the way it blends comedy with psychological horror. The first half is packed with hilarious moments, thanks to brilliant comic timing. Post-interval, the film takes a sharp turn with suspense
First Review #BhoothBangla : On the whole, this movie is a major letdown from the accomplished director. It's not a full-blown comedy. It's not a full-scale satire either. Hugely disappointing! #AkshayKumar is Cringe ! #Tabu did this movie only for money. Below Average.
According to Indian movie critic Ramesh Bala, the movie unfolds as a layered supernatural tale rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur but beneath the horror lies an intriguing backstory that slowly reveals itself, adding depth and emotional weight to the narrative.