Asha Bhosle funeral: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan skipped singer last rites

There are reports that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan did not attend the last rites of Asha Bhosle, who died at the age of 92.
Died on April 12, 2026, the legendary Indian playback singer’s last rites were performed at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, on Monday afternoon, April 14, with state honours.
Many gathered to bid farewell to the Indian music icon, but both Khans were missing, despite being in the city.
According to Indian media reports, the reason behind their absence was not personal, in short, due to a massive crowd already present there, authorities anticipated that the arrival of two of two notable actors could lead to crowd management challenges.
According to the report, in such a sensitive setting, ensuring safety reportedly took precedence for the two stars to stay away.
However, no official statement has been made by either Shah Rukh Khan or Salman on their absence.
Despite not being physically present, both the actors paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary singer.
In his tribute, the King actor penned on Instagram, "It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come.”
According to the 60-year-old actor, she always showered him with blessings and love and he will miss her.
The Sultan actor, on his X account wrote an emotional note, “A huge loss for Indian music…. Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations.”
Asha Bhosle died in a Mumbai hospital due to multiple organ failure following cardiac and respiratory ailments.