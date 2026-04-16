Alia Bhatt's tribute to Ranbir Kapoor fuels buzz around Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 

Alia Bhatt has proved she is a doting wife to Ranbir Kapoor!
The Heart of Stone actress turned to her Instagram stories on Thursday, April 16, to pay a heartfelt tribute to her husband, after he was named to the TIME 100 Most Influential People list.
Sharing Ranbir’s snap, reportedly from his TIME campaign shoot, writing a sweet note, "Looking good, baby," melting fans’ hearts.
Alia, who is married to her Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva co-star in 2022, has been vocal about the success of her life partner.
She also dropped the exclusive trailer of Ranbir's upcoming film, Ramayana, as the actor is not an active user of Instagram.
The Gangubai actress has always been praised due to her doting wife behaviour towards her husband.
However, this time she has sparked a new debate, and fans are calling out Deepika Padukone for being silent over her life partner, Ranveer Singh’s recent release, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Fans criticized Deepika over Dhurandhar's silence:
Rushing to the Padmaavat actress's last post, fans flocked to her comment section, as several criticized her for being "toxic" towards her husband, Ranveer Singh.
One fan noted, "A toxic wife who is just jealous of her husband’s success."
"YOUR SILENCE on Dhurandhar is deafening," a second questioned her on her post, which she uploaded five days ago.
While a third said, "She deserves Ranbir, not Ranvir."
For those unaware, Deepika Padukone has been facing online hate over her silence on her husband, Ranveer Singh’s recent Bollywood success, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The mom of one, who tied the knot with Band Baaja Baaraat actor in 2018, has not shared any public statement about the superhit film, despite being honored by several Bollywood stars.
So far, neither Deepika nor Ranveer has commented on the matter.