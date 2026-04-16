Shah Rukh Khan bodyguard drops bombshell about actor’s personal life

Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard, Yaseen Khan, recently revealed the never-heard-before details about the actor’s personal life.
SRK's former security head during his recent conversation with Hindi Rus, opened about how the actor would always take out time for sports programmes related to his children.
Yaseen, who worked with the Pathaan actor from 2001 till 2011, said, "He’d (SRK) always attend their sports programmes.
According to the former bodyguard, the 60-year-old superstar would drop Aryan and Suhana to school whenever he was in town irrespective of how exhausted he was.
Moreover, Yaseen revealed that even when he was shooting in the US, the actor Dunki would study on his own and then teach his children online for their exams.
"In my 10 years, I’d never seen him tell Gauri bhabhi, 'I’m tired, I won’t come,'" said the bodyguard, adding that he is always ready for family.
Yaseen Khan also shared that the father of three would take out some time every year to unwind in London, spending quality time with his family and close friends.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon star in King, an action thriller movie co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand.
Apart from the actor, the film stars also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, and Deepika Padukone.
The movie also features Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal.
King is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.