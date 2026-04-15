Salman Khan sticks to theatrical release for 'Maatrubhumi' amid OTT buzz

Salman Khan is reportedly committed to a theatrical release for Maatrubhumi, with sources claiming the film will not head directly to OTT platforms he pushes to bring it to cinemas instead.
As per Bollywood Hungama, following reports of changes to Maatrubhumi, rumours that the Dabangg star’s film would skip cinemas for a direct OTT release have been dismissed, with sources confirming there are no plans for a digital-only r
A source told the outlet, “Salman continues to be a mega star and he has mounted Maatrubhumi on a grand scale. It’s a film for the big screen and hence, he and director Apoorva Lakhia are committed to releasing the film theatrically once the issues surrounding the film are resolved.”
An industry insider commented, “There’s a general misconception among certain people that there’s no censorship on OTT. Hence, they feel that if Salman Khan opts to skip a theatrical release, he’ll be able to drop the film on OTT without any problem.”
They shared, ”However, that’s not how it works. Every film that releases directly on streaming platforms also goes through the certification process, just like any theatrical film. So, even for a direct-to-OTT premiere, the government must clear the film before it can be presented to the public.”
Notably, the outlet reported that Maatrubhumi underwent major revisions after Ministry of Defence feedback, with nearly 40% of the Khan starrer reshot to add fictional elements and avoid directly naming China, though concerns over the final cut reportedly remain within the authorities.