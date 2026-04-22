‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Jessica Jones appearance sparks reaction

Jessica Jones appearance in Daredevil: Born Again has sparked widespread fan speculation online.
The season 2’s latest episode finally saw Krysten Ritter reprising the role of Jones in her MCU debut with major changes.
She reveals her powers that are unstable and experiencing intermittent failures.
It isn't clear why her powers are flickering, but the fact that this is happening could indicate that Jessica is terminally ill, that something strange is impacting supers, which could be tied to the wider MCU.
As one of the users posted on X:"Jessica Jones's powers in the current MCU are represented MUCH better. THIS IS TOO GOOD!"
Moreover, her first scene sees her face off against a group of AVTF agents, while also protecting her daughter from the violence that she is dishing out to keep her family from danger.
By now, everyone knows Jones has a daughter, and it isa major revelation.
However, one of the questions that remains unanswered were who the father is and what this means for her future in the MCU.
Released on March 24, 2026 on Disney+, the season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, consists of eight episodes, will concluded on May 5 as part of Phase Six of the MCU.
The latest season features the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones.
Moreover, the season also sees the return of characters from the Netflix era, including James Wesley, Brett Mahoney, and continued, expanded roles for Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.