Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton accused of 'faking romance' after PDA-filled date  

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have recently made their romance public after displaying affection during the cosy Malibu date.
The SKIMS founder and her new love interest have been spotted enjoying a beach date as summer approaches.
On Tuesday, April 21, a celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, released the steamy photos, as Kim and Lewis have been seen kissing each other for the first time since they began dating earlier this year.
In the now-viral images, the Formula 1 driver shocked fans when he wrapped an arm around the mom of four as she beamed back at him, seemingly thrilled by the display of affection.
Fans slammed Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian for 'faking their romance':
As the photos garnered fans' attention online, several of them criticised the couple for faking their romance with forced 'pap shots."
One user slammed Kim and Lewis, "Staged af."
"This is so staged, I live in Los Angeles, it’s too cold for an impromptu beach day," a second said.
While a third noted, "Staged and she's a beard, Kim deserves so much better, so much better."
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have been under the fans' radar since they made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl in February of this year.
The two also went on a Tokyo trip where The Kardashians star supported him for his F1 series.
So far, neither Lewis nor Kim has responded to this backlash.