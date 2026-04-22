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Michael Jackson biopic sparks controversy as movie release nears

‘Michael’, a biopic based on Michael Jackson, set to be released on April 24

Michael Jackson biopic sparks controversy as movie release nears
Michael Jackson biopic sparks controversy as movie release nears

The release of the upcoming biopic movie, Michael Jackson, is just around the corner and is already sparking major attention.

The highly anticipated movie, based on the pop icon’s life, is now facing backlash by critics, who described the biopic with words like "whitewash" as it does not address the sexual abuse allegations against Jackson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the biopic "delivers for lifelong fans who cherish the music".

However, Telegraph shared that it "refuses to address the elephant in the room".

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey gave movie only a star, describing it as a "ghoulish, soulless cash grab".

Another critique, Kevin Maher of the Times write that Michael would be seen as a "watershed moment" for the music biopic genre, not in a good way.

Releasing on April 24, 2026, Michael stars the King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, portraying the late singer in the movie.

The upcoming movie follows the late star's rise to fame with the Jackson 5 through to his hugely successful solo career.

The highly anticipated movie is financially backed by the late superstar's estate and uses its original vocals for the musical numbers.

Apart from Jackson, the movie features cast including Nia Long, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo, Laura Harrier, and Juliano Krue Valdi.



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