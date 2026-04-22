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D4vd teenage murder case: Celeste Rivas' parents finally speak up after rapper pleads not guilty

Celeste Rivas Hernandez parents break silence in first emotional statement since D4vd charged with teenager's murder

D4vd teenage murder case: Celeste Rivas parents finally speak up after rapper pleads not guilty
D4vd teenage murder case: Celeste Rivas' parents finally speak up after rapper pleads not guilty

Missing teenager, Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case has taken an emotional turn as her parents have finally broken their silence.

Hours after the American rapper, D4vd – who was charged with Celeste’s murder on Tuesday, April 21, Celeste’s parents broke their silence sharing an official statement via their attorney.

Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez, noted "We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney's Office for their hard work. We would also like to thank the people of Lake Elsinore for all their support."

Paying tribute to their diseased daughter, they added, "Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. Every Friday was movie night and we spent wonderful times together."

"We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is Justice for Celeste," they added.

Real reason Celeste Rivas' family delayed statement

As per their lawyer Patrick Steinfeld, Celeste's parents had originally planned to release the statement after Monday's hearing during which the rapper pleaded "not guilty".

However, their statement was delayed due to an alleged bomb threat.

D4vd - real name is David Anthony Burke was charged with the murder of the14-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was found from rapper's Tesla in September, 2025.



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