Michael Jackson's legal woes you need to know: Here's what his biopic includes

Michael Jackson's glamorous life as the "King of Pop" had been deeply embroiled in legal battles, from child sexual abuse allegations to posthumous disputes linked to IRS taxes.
While the Billie Jean hitmaker enjoyed a successful career, from his debut in 1964 as a member of The Jackson 5 to releasing his first solo single Got to Be There in 1971 and launching his adult solo career with Off the Wall in 1979, his career was hit with severe allegations in the early 1990s.
Michael Jackson's first allegation in 1993
Jackson was first accused of child sexual abuse in 1993 by Jordan Chandler, and the investigation was closed in 1994, with Jackson settling the lawsuit by paying $23 million, with $5 million going to the family's lawyers.
The settlement was reportedly to prevent the lawsuit from interfering with his career.
People v. Jackson 2005
People v. Jackson was a 2005 criminal trial held in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, California, where Jackson was charged with molesting Gavin Arvizo, who was 13 at the time of the alleged abuse, at his Neverland Ranch estate in Los Olivos, California.
In the 2003 documentary Living with Michael Jackson, the singer was shown holding hands with Arivizo and defending his practice of sharing his bed with children, prompting authorities to investigate.
He was indicted on four counts of molesting, four counts of intoxicating a minor to molest him, one count of attempted child molestation and one count of conspiring to hold the Arvizo family captive and conspiring to commit extortion and child abduction.
Michael Jackson arrested in 2003
On November 18, 2003, police searched Neverland Ranch with a search warrant.
Jackson and his three children were in Las Vegas, where the legend was filming a music video for his single One More Chance.
MJ was arrested on November 20 and was released an hour later after posting a $3 million bond.
People v. Jackson conclusion
Jackson was acquitted on all ten counts on June 12, 2005, following which he never returned to Neverland Ranch.
In 2013, four years after Jackson's death, one of the defence witnesses, Wade Robson, changed his position and filed a lawsuit, claiming he had been abused by the singer.
Michael Jackson and the Culkin brothers
During the documentary, when presenter Martin Bashir asked Jackson about the sleepover in his bedroom, the singer explained that he allowed guests to sleep in his bed alone while he slept on the floor and that it was not sexual.
He shared that it was a "beautiful thing" and that he had shared his bed with many children, including actors Macaulay and Kieran Culkin.
Macaulay Culkin appeared on Larry King Live to defend Jackson, saying nothing inappropriate had occurred at Neverland Ranch when he stayed with the Thriller crooner.
He shared, "Michael Jackson's bedroom is two storeys and has three bathrooms."
"When I slept in his bedroom, you have to understand the whole scenario. The thing is that, with Michael, he isn't very good at explaining himself," he added.
Aftermath of the 2005 allegations
While he was acquitted of the charges, Jackson's career was permanently damaged.
Despite selling out stadiums in 2009, he was unable to find sponsors.
In 2021, a judge noted that "the fact that he earned not a penny from his image and likeness in 2006, 2007, or 2008 shows the effect those allegations had and continued to have until his death".
Michael Jackson's death
On June 25, 2009, Jackson passed away of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home in Holmby Hills, LA.
Here are some other cases filed linked to Michael Jackson after his death.
IRS tax dispute
Michael Jackson's estate won a major IRS tax dispute over a $700 million valuation.
The case stemmed from a dispute between the estate of Michael Jackson and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over how much his assets were worth when he died in 2009 and how much tax his estate owed.
Jackson's estate said his name, image, and business interests were worth around $111 million; however, the IRS argued they were worth over $400 million.
While the estate argued that at the time of his death, he had serious debt and his reputation was wrecked by past controversies, the IRS noted that Jackson was a global superstar whose brand would have been making money.
In 2021, the US Tax Court sides with the estate and ruled that the IRS had massively overvalued his assets.
Vocal Authenticity Lawsuit
A fan, identified as Vera Serova, sued Sony Music and the Jackson estate, claiming that vocals on three songs, Breaking News, Monster, and Keep Your Head Up, on the 2010 posthumous album Michael were not sung by Jackson.
The case was settled in 2022, as the concerned tracks were removed from streaming services.
Would Michael Jackson's 2005 controversy be part of the 2026 biopic?
Michael Jackson's biopic, Michael, starring his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026.
Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, the film will follow the life of Jackson from his early music days in The Jackson 5 to his early solo career.
The film is reportedly set to conclude with his performances in the late 1980s and will not be touching his controversies and past lawsuits.
Moreover, it was reported that while the initial cuts of the film included the 1993 allegations, the scandal was cut following a legal review of past settlements.