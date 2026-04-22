Katie Holmes reacts to Joshua Jackson's dating advice amid 'Dawson's Creek' reunion buzz 

Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Katie Holmes, has seemingly approved her possible romance with her Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson.
The Batman Begins starlet has recently become the topic of the town after she candidly liked a fan theory, suggesting she must have begun dating her fellow actor, whom she has known for nearly 30 years.
On Tuesday, April 21, Page Six reported that a few days ago, Katie uploaded a cosy photo of herself and Joshua embracing while making a significant announcement regarding her film, Happy Hour.
"We are so thrilled to be a part of the Tribeca Film Festival this June with our film Happy Hours. So many beautiful people worked on this project. And working with Josh again was a dream," the Jack and Jill actress captioned her post.
Notably, she quickly sparked online buzz after she liked a few comments, suggesting that she should date Joshua, as they complement each other a lot.
"Please get married in real life and heal our millennial hearts," Katie liked the comments, leaving fans speculating whether she had hard launched her romance.
Another user advised the actress that she and Joshua should be a couple.
As of now, the Dawson's Creek stars, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, who recently reunited at the gala screening of the documentary, Brunello: The Gracious Visionary, in New York City, are set to rule fans' hearts with another upcoming film, Happy Hour.
The new romance drama will premiere in June of this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.