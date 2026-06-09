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Royal Court pays glowing tribute to King Abdullah on his 27th throne anniversary

Prince Hussein and Royal Hashemite Court celebrate King Abdullah II’s 27th anniversary of throne accession with special tributes

Royal Court pays glowing tribute to King Abdullah on his 27th throne anniversary
Royal Court pays glowing tribute to King Abdullah on his 27th throne anniversary

It’s been 27 years since King Abdullah II has ascended the Jordanian throne and the Royal Family is celebrating the milestone occasion with pride.

On Tuesday, June 9, the Royal Hashemite Court took to its official Instagram account to pay a glowing tribute to the monarch as he completed his 27 years on throne.

Alongside a photo of the King in his military uniform, the Royal Court penned, “On the occasion of the 27th Accession to the Throne Day, the Royal Hashemite Court extends its heartfelt wishes to His Majesty King Abdullah II, and all Jordanians, for continued progress and prosperity.”

The milestone was also celebrated by King Abdullah’s eldest child, Crown Prince Hussein, who wished for his father’s “health, wisdom, and strength” in a heartfelt post.

“May God protect you, our master, and keep you as a leader and supporter of Jordan and its loyal people,” he penned.

The future king added, “As we celebrate Accession to the Throne Day, we pray that God bless His Majesty and grant him continued health, wisdom, and strength.”

Since King Abdullah II’s accession to the Jordanian throne on June 9, 1999, Jordan has made major progress in strengthening a modern state, reinforcing the rule of law, and advancing development across economic, social and political areas.

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