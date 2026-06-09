Prince Harry eyes UK return with family within weeks, no reunion with Prince William

Prince Harry is hoping to bring Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to the UK within weeks.
However, as reported by Page Six, the possible return would not mean a reunion between the Duke of Sussex and his estranged brother, Prince William.
The prince is scheduled to arrive in England in July to promote his Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year, and as per the sources, he wants King Charles to spend time with his family.
Harry's return report comes after he did not attend his cousin Peter Phillips' wedding to the NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, as he was invited to the private celebration.
While Harry is reportedly looking forward to bringing his little family to the UK, sources highlighted that no firm plans have been made and matters are focused on the Invictus event as of now.
Harry is set to attend a "one-year-to-go" countdown celebration for the games, scheduled for July 10 to July 17, 2027.
Tensions are at an all-time high between the brothers, who have not seen each other since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.
The return could provide Archie and Lilibet a chance to reconnect with their father's motherland, as the little prince was just an infant when he left the UK and Lilibet has only been to the country once, in June 2022 for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Both children have barely met their grandfather, King Charles, and sources said Harry would love to rectify this.