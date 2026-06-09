Norway's Crown Princess may reunite with jailed son as health fears escalate 

Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, is set to reunite with her son, Marius Borg Høiby, who is facing serious rape charges.
After a report suggested that the Norwegian royal family member would undergo a lung transplant to treat her irreversible pulmonary disease, Her Royal Highness has taken a sigh of relief as her jailed son has been granted a release from prison.
In the wake of Mette-Marit's worsened medical condition, a Norwegian court, the Oslo District Court, permitted Marius Borg Hoiby’s release this week after he pleaded to see his sick mother.
On Tuesday, June 09th, the Daily Mail reported that prosecutors appealed Hoiby’s release and asked for a suspensive effect, NRK reported, meaning he will not be released until the Court of Appeal makes a decision.
This update came shortly after royal insiders revealed that Mette-Marit urgently needed a lung transplant as she might have one year left to live.
Crown Princess of Norway has also suspended her official duties, and a new medical update will only be provided after the lung transplant has taken place, a statement from Norway’s Royal Court said on Friday.
For those unaware, Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, shares her son, Marius Borg Høiby, with her ex-boyfriend, Morten Borg, before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon of Norway in 2001.
The 29-year-old teenager has been facing rape and assault charges after his girlfriend made a shocking accusation against him, and he was arrested on August 4th, 2024.