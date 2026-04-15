Katy Perry faces scrutiny as major probe looms over Ruby Rose explosive claims

Katy Perry is under scrutiny as Victoria Police interrupted Ruby Rose’s explosive abuse drama!
On Wednesday, April 15, multiple media reports claimed that the infamous police department has opened an investigation against the mega popstar, after an Australian television host accused the Roar singer of serious accusations.
The confirmation has made after the infamous Aussie TV star uploaded a thread against Katy, accusing her of physically discomforting her during an alleged incident in 2010.
"Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD," a police official revealed.
However, these details have not been revealed by the police department so far.
For those new to the room, this accusation series began when Katy Perry was spotted alongside her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, at the 2026 Coachella, attending Justin Bieber's huge comeback "Bieberchella."
As the footage of the couple made rounds on social media, it garnered Ruby Rose's attention, who slammed the Bandaids hitmaker by alleging that she was "rubbing her private body parts" on Ruby's face.
Later, Katy Perry's team denied the accusations, labelling them "fabricated" and false against the Dark Horse hitmaker.
Despite her denial, Victoria Police has intervened and commenced a probe against her to review the accusations.
So far, Katy Perry has not issued any public statement on this new step.