King Charles sets record straight on whether he will ever 'forgive' Andrew

Palace insider has lift the curtain on whether King Charles III will forgive Andrew.
As the reports of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie having an Easter dinner with Andrew - who is currently living a lonely life at the Marsh Farm in Sandringham made headlines, there was an impression that the monarch might "forgive" the former Duke of York over his past wrongdoings.
The report of Edward grabbing dinner with Andrew came after an insider spilled that Princess Anne has reached out to the disgraced royal, to him.
As per the sources, the mere intentions of Edward and Anne to contact Andrew was to check up on him as they were concerned about his mental wellbeing after shocking arrest in February.
However, this move sparked specualtions that Charles and other Royals are now ready to "forgive" Andrew - who fell from grace last year after his explosive ties with Jeffrey Epstein came to light.
Now as per Daily Mail, Palace insiders have set the record straight on whether the 77-year-old monarch will open doors for his brother again.
"The hard reality is that the King may never speak to Andrew again," claimed the source.
They continued, "It would take an enormous shift in the King's thinking for them even to be in the same room."
"The fact that Edward has now visited Andrew and that Anne has spoken to him too might appear to suggest that Charles might be contemplating some kind of rapprochement - but that's completely wrong," added the insider.
The source further claimed that "They were never close as brothers in the first place, with tensions between them which long predate the Epstein scandal."
"While in the context of the Epstein case the King feels that he was lied to and that's not easy to forgive," they noted.
The palace insider explained "Charles is not just a brother in this situation but also the King - and in that capacity he has to protect the monarchy above all other considerations, even personal ones."