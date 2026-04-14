Meghan Markle gives big shock to Royal Family with unexpected move in Australia

Meghan Markle has kicked off her Australia trip with a big shock to the Royal Family.
Accompanying Prince Harry on a four-day privately sponsored visit to Australia, which began today, April 14, the Duchess of Sussex delivered a brutal snub to King Charles and the royals.
During one of her initial engagements in the country, the As Ever founder ditched her royal title - The Duchess of Sussex - and adopted a notably informal stance while meeting the public in Melbourne, GB News reported.
At the Australian National Veterans' Art Museum, the country's inaugural poet laureate Steve Cotterill asked Meghan and Harry about the proper forms they would like themselves to be addressed with, the Duke shrugged, saying, "However you like."
But Meghan Markle opted to ditch her royal title, suggesting, "Call me Meg?"
The relaxed exchange set the tone for the couple's engagements with military veterans throughout the day.
Throughout their first day of engagements in Australia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received delightful greetings from Melbourne residents.
During the greeting session, fans presented the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with thoughtful gifts, including handcrafted artwork and knitted floral arrangements.
Harry and Meghan are set to conclude their four-day Australia trip on Friday, April 17, 2026.