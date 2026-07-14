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Kartik Aaryan set for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ comeback with Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan team up once again for blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ third sequel

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 59 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan set for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ comeback with Bhushan Kumar
Kartik Aaryan set for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ comeback with Bhushan Kumar

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to bring back Bhool Bhulaiyaa magic with Bhushan Kumar.

On Tuesday, July 14, Pinkvilla reported that the 35-year-old Indian actor and the 48-year-old film producer have reunited for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 – the fourth installment in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

It was also reported that the film is set to go on floors in the second half of 2027, with the expected release a year later.

Speaking to the outlet, an insider shared that the script for the upcoming movie is currently underway and Aaryan is set to return as Rooh Baba, with Kumar backing the project once again.


"Right now, the script is currently being developed, with the creative team brainstorming multiple ideas to take the franchise forward, and the idea is to take it on floors in the second half of 2027," confirmed the tipster.

They continued, "Kartik Aaryan will return as Rooh Baba, and Bhushan Kumar is backing the project once again. The idea is to lock the screenplay over the next few months and take the film on floors in the second half of 2027. The makers want to make sure they have a strong script before moving ahead to lock the director."

Another source revealed that the producer has often stressed the importance of franchises and their box office appeal, with several of his favorite projects now in development.

It was also shared that the cast and director are yet to be officially confirmed, with the talks for who will direct the film currently progressing internally.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer


About Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, first released in 2007, is an Indian Hindi-language psychological horror comedy film franchise.

The first film, which debuted in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024) featured Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba.

The series has become one of the Hindi cinema’s biggest and most successful franchises.

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