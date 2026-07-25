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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
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Blake Lively suffers personal loss after Taylor Swift fallout: 'everyone watching'

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship reportedly ended after the singer was dragged into actress' sexual harrasment battle against Justin Baldoni

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
Blake Lively suffers personal loss after Taylor Swift fallout: everyone watching
Blake Lively suffers personal loss after Taylor Swift fallout: 'everyone watching'

Blake Lively is reportedly paying a huge price of her broken ties with Taylor Swift.

The Age of Adaline actress - whose longtime friendship with Taylor came to a dramatic end after the pop singer was dragged in Blake's sexual harrasment lawsuit against justin Baldoni.

Blake - who filed the harrasment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar and director in 2024 is believed to have lost all the perks she once enjoyed for being Taylor's bestie.


Hollywood insiders are claiming that the Gossip Girl star is no longer receiving the "VIP treatment", which she did back when she and Taylor were together.

An insider told Rob Shuter "Blake is absolutely still getting invited," however, "without Taylor, she’s no longer automatically getting the best seats, the most exclusive lounges, or the kind of VIP treatment that came with being part of Taylor’s inner circle."

Another source explained that being "one of Taylor's closest friends meant front-row seats, invitation-only parties, and access to the most influential people in music, sports, fashion, and Hollywood."

"Those opportunities don’t automatically follow you once you’re outside that circle," they added.

The source further highlighted "there’s a difference between being a VIP and being Taylor Swift’s VIP. Hollywood notices those little details, and so does everyone watching."


Taylor Swift - who recently tied the knot to Travis Kelce did not invite Blake Lively to her star-studded wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026.

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