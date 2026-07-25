Selena Gomez's 34th birthday trip with Benny Blanco: Insider spills exciting details

Selena Gomez celebrated her birthday with husband Benny Blanco on a romantic getaway, where the music producer made the occasion extra special with thoughtful surprises and heartfelt gestures.
The Only Murder In The Building star shared more glimpses of her romantic Italian getaway with the music producer on Instagram on July 24, posting a 19-photo carousel set to oofforoom's Shining Like That Summer.
According to PEOPLE, a source shared that the birthday getaway included a celebration at Il Borro in Tuscany, where the couple made fresh pasta, dined together and went horseback riding.
“Not only did he spend his days traveling by boat to be with her in England, he also planned a special birthday for her in Tuscany,” the source said.
They mentioned, “He always goes out of his way to make things special for her.”
Selena Gomez birthday getaway with husband Benny Blanco
Posing aboard a lavish yacht, the Single Soon singer wore a coordinated sky-blue Monday Swimwear bikini as her husband, 38, kicked back in the background.
Gomez also posted more snapshots from the yacht, wearing a ruched white one-piece paired with oval sunglasses and decorative hair clips.
One image showed the couple playing Scrabble while enjoying their day on the water.
Gomez snapped some pictures of their favorite food, drink and activities while abroad.
The couple spent time exploring the country's historic landmarks, including a stop at a centuries-old church where they posed for an adorable photo together.
The Disney Channel alum also posed for photos from a balcony overlooking Florence’s Arno River.
The post comes days after Gomez celebrated her July 22 birthday with an Instagram post marking six years of her Rare Impact Fund during her Italian getaway.
“Little me would never believe I’d get to celebrate my birthday alongside six years of the Rare Impact Fund. My heart is so full today,” Gomez said of the mental health initiative.
She added, “Watching this community come together to support youth mental health has been the greatest gift, so thank YOU.”
Benny Blanco later posted a TikTok offering a glimpse of the couple's picturesque Italian cooking class celebration.