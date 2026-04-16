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Blake Lively pays tribute to 'a man built of integrity' after refusing Ryan Reynolds’ plea

Ryan Reynolds expressed biggest 'fear' after Blake Lively nominated him as witness in Justin Baldoni lawsuit trial

Blake Lively pays tribute to a man built of integrity after refusing Ryan Reynolds’ plea
Blake Lively pays tribute to 'a man built of integrity' after refusing Ryan Reynolds’ plea

Blake Lively has broken her silence after reportedly declining Ryan Reynolds' emotional request in sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Just days after nominating Ryan as key witness in upcoming court trial of her legal battle with Justin, The Age of Adaline actress turned to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 15 to pen two heatfelt notes for her "loved ones".

Blake - who suffered a massive blow in her legal battle after a federal judge dismissed 10 out of 13 claims she made against her It Ends With Us costar, penned a sweet wish for 

To mark her fitness trainer Don Saladino's birthday, Blake shared a photo of her standing next to him in a gym, with a heartfelt wish which read, "I prefer "curls" in my hair when I'm in high heels."

Blake Lively pays tribute to a man built of integrity after refusing Ryan Reynolds’ plea

She continued, "Happy, happy birthday to a man built of integrity, generosity, grit, kindness, abundance and the type of care you usually are only lucky enough to feel from a family member. Love you @donsaladino"

"Thank you for making me feel my best in every stage of life. Pregnancy, post partum, training for stunts, or just motivating me to keep going, no matter what I feel capable of doing or not, you're always there making it feel possible and fun," added the Gossip Girl star.

"You make everyone feel great in their skin, not less than. I adore and appreciate you every day," she penned.

Next in line was another birthday tribute for her jewerlly designer friend, Poca Ombra.

Sharing Poca's own Instagram post on her stories, Blake wrote, "@reedmorano Emmy wining talent. Director, cinematographer, mother, painter, now also goldsmith and jewelry maker with the jaw dropping @pocaombra1977 (It's extraordinary. Simultaneousl raw and fine)"

Blake Lively pays tribute to a man built of integrity after refusing Ryan Reynolds’ plea

"A true artist. In every medium she touches. Because she sees beauty in everything, she creates beauty in everything. Love you wild thing," she added.

This update comes days after an inside source spilled beans about Ryan's true feelings on being witness in Blake and Justin's upcoming trial.

An insider told Rob Shuter that the Deadpool actor "doesn’t want to be dragged through court."

Sharing his real feelings, the tipster revealed, "He’s worried this is going to destroy him too, his brand, his reputation — everything.

The source further claimed that "Ryan is fully supportive publicly, But privately? He wants this settled."

However, Blake Lively - who filed the sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in 2024 has refused to back down now that the case is inching closer to a court trial.

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