Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 4th anniversary with snowy vacation snaps

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary by sharing a glimpse of their snowy vacation with fans.
On Tuesday, April 14, the Student of the Year star turned to her Instagram to share a carousel of clicks from their Austrian Alps trip, with a romantic caption.
The first snap was an adorable selfie of the pair, who are marking their fourth wedding anniversary, and clicks and videos of Ranbir and Alia enjoying skiing and hot beverages.
Moreover, the celebration also included their daughter Raha Kapoor, who was seen interacting with alpacas during the outing.
Alia captioned the post, "somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking…we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life."
She added, "In short .. Tu saath hain toh din raat hain," with several emojis representing her holidat with the family.
The final line references lyrics from the song Maahi Ve from Alia's film Highway, where she starred opposite Randeep Hooda.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for his upcoming role as Lord Ram in Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Yash in key roles.
The first part of the two-part project is scheduled for release during Diwali this year, with rumoured released date set for November 8.