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Shreya Ghoshal spellbinds fans with melodious cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You'

The 'Zaalima' singer mesmerizes fans by delivering a soothing rendition of Coldplay's 'Fix You' at O2 Arena, London

Shreya Ghoshal spellbinds fans with melodious cover of Coldplays Fix You
Shreya Ghoshal spellbinds fans with melodious cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You'

Shreya Ghoshal never fails to impress her fans.

The 42-year-old Indian singer delivered a stunning concert at London's O2 Arena over the weekend, where she mesmerized the audience by performing her first English language song.

In a video shared by Virgin Radio UK on its official Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 14, the Bairi Piya hitmaker can be seen belting out a melodious cover of Coldplay's iconic 2005 track Fix You, leaving fans spellbind.

"What an unbelievable Coldplay cover! Indian superstar Shreya Ghoshal stopped by the Top of the Tower for her first ever English language performance!" captioned the organization.

Fans' reactions:

Shortly after the exciting clip went online, fans did not waste a moment and began gushing over Shreya Ghoshal's stunning performance, with many surprised listening her sing in English.

"We are extremely surprised," expressed a first, while another praised, "Is there any song she can't sing?"

A third gushed, "Those last 30 seconds - GOOSEBUMPS."

"I always wondered what it would be like to hear Western Music in your voice. Let me just say I'm in heaven rn," penned one more.

Fix You by Coldplay:

Fix You is the second single from Coldplay's third studio album, X&Y.

The song was released on September 5, 2005.

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