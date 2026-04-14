Varun Dhawan in trouble amid alleged smear campaign row over new film 

Varun Dhawan has been accused of faking reviews for his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
The popular Indian actor has reportedly been in hot water after an influencer claimed that she was approached for her review of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s first glimpse.
On Tuesday, April 14, an Instagram star named Simran Bhat recently made shocking claims about Dhawan, leaving the internet in a frenzy.
The social media star further alleged that she was approached by two individuals at the metro station for a review, and that they insisted on her feedback even though she hadn’t watched the teaser.
"Two people stopped us and said a Varun Dhawan film teaser had been released. Can you please review it? I told them I hadn’t watched it yet. The guy said, it’s okay, we’ll tell you what to say," Dhawan noted.
The Border 2 actor added, "I questioned how it could be a review if they tell us what to say? The girl tried to reason that it’s because I hadn’t watched it yet. But if you want a genuine review, take it from those who have watched it."
Breaking the silence on the accusations, the Baby John actor threw a shade under her video, giving a befitting response, "Hope you get the views you really want with this video (claps emoji)"
To which Simran replied, "@Varundvn Sir, with due respect, I don’t need to do these kinds of things for views. I already am satisfied with my numbers."
This altercation came a month before Varun Dhawan's new film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, scheduled for the global release on May 22 of this year.