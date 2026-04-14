Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled after losing temper during IPL match appearance  

Kareena Kapoor Khan's anger is not what fans really want to see!
The Jab We Met actress is back in the headlines after she encountered a heated exchange during her recent appearance at the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore match.
Accompanied by her husband, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena was reportedly taught a strict lesson by one of her team’s members upon her arrival at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The viral footage, the Jaan e Jaan actress lashed out at her representative, saying, "I am still kind of struggling with what it does to see someone there in your child’s room. In Mumbai, you never really hear about such incidents."
"It is very common in the US. In Mumbai, we have never really heard about such incidents. We have still not come to terms 100 per cent. At least I haven’t, I was very anxious for the first couple of months. It was very difficult to sleep and get back to the person with that kind of normalcy," Kareena continued.
Fans reaction over Kareena Kapoor Khan's heated altercation:
As this heated exchange garnered the attention of millions on social media, several fans trolled her for throwing shades at what they believed was "unnecessary."
One fan commented, "Not Kareena checking herself out in the mirror first."
"As soon as she sees the camera, she strikes so many poses, then she looks at the mirror and strikes poses again," another sarcastically said.
While a third said, "Kareena needs to chill!"
Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, their two kids, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, also attended the IPL match.
The Hum Tum actor also brought his eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Amrita Singh, to witness the hard-fought match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.