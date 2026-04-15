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'Godzilla Minus Zero' teaser jumps two years after 'Minus One'

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ set to be released in November 2026

Godzilla Minus Zero teaser jumps two years after Minus One
'Godzilla Minus Zero' teaser jumps two years after 'Minus One'

The official teaser of highly anticipated Japanese movie, Godzilla Minus Zero, has been released.

The first teaser was unveiled at CinemaCon, teasing a major shift in scale as the iconic metaphorical monsters from Japanese cinema heads to New York City.

The upcoming chapter by Toho’s long-running monster franchise will have a worldwide release in November this year.

Sequel to 2023 film Godzilla Minus One, the forthcoming movie is set in 1949, two years after the events of Minus One aka post-war narrative.

The upcoming Japanese monster film picks up with Koichi Shikishima and Noriko Oishi still dealing with what they went through last time.

Written, directed, and with visual effects supervised by Takashi Yamazaki, it is the 39th film in the Godzilla franchise.

Returning cast members in the new movie features Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, and Miou Tanaka, among others.

Moreover, the principal photography commenced in August 2025 and wrapped by December, taking place in Japan, New Zealand, and Norway.

Furthermore, the movie's title was announced in November 2025.

It’s worth mentioning here that Godzilla Minus Zero, which is made on a budget of $15 million, is scheduled for release in Japan on November 3, however, the movie will have its debut release in U.S. November 6, 2026.




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