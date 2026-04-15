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Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya showcase 'first seven minutes' of 'Dune 3' at CinemaCon

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are currently promoting their new film, 'Dune 3' at the 2026 CinemaCon

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya showcase first seven minutes of Dune 3 at CinemaCon
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya showcase 'first seven minutes' of 'Dune 3' at CinemaCon  

Zendaya has reunited with her co-star, Timothée Chalamet, to promote their upcoming film, Dune 3.

The Marty Supreme actor and the Euphoria actress attended the 2026 CinemaCon on Tuesday, April 14th, to surprise the audience with a first glimpse of the sands of Arrakis at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas during Warner Bros.

During the star-studded event, Zendaya and Timothée also introduced the first seven minutes of Dune: Part Three alongside director Denis Villeneuve and co-star Jason Momoa.

The clip opens with Fremen ships sailing through dark, grey, foggy air, crashing down on a planet where it's raining.

As they heard chanting in the exclusive sneak peek of the film, "God be with us" before heading into battle, as it was opted by the filmmaker, Denis, for the third instalment of the new science-fiction film.

Speaking about the film, the 58-year-old Canadian film director and screenwriter, the new film is, “A thriller — action-packed, more intense and definitely more emotional.”

He further revealed the continuation of the love story regarding Chani and Paul (played by Zendaya and Timothée), saying, "But still the heartbeat of the film is that love story between Chani and Paul, [albeit] more of a broken love story."

Zendaya also teased about her infamous character, which she described as "ungentle and unkind" throughout her journey in the Dune franchise.

She also revealed that there is so much left to "fight for" as her journey continued in the new project.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's new adventurous film, Dune 3, will officially release across cinemas on December 18th of this year. 

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