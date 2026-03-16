Kylie Jenner's ex reacts after Timothée Chalamet after his big Oscars loss  

Kylie Jenner's former boyfriend, Travis Scott, has seemingly thrown shade at Timothée Chalamet after his big loss at the 2026 Oscars Awards ceremony.
After the couple made headlines with their high-profile appearance at the 98th Academy Awards gala, the Type Shit crooner paid tribute to the Sinners star, Ryan Coogler.
On Sunday, March 15, Travis turned to his Instagram stories to share the image of the actor, holding his golden trophy.
He also shared an image of Michael B. Jordan, getting emotional as he held the golden statue for his roles as Smoke and Stack in the Ryan Coogler-directed film.
The Creed actor defeated Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for One Battle After Another, Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Timothée for his superhit movie, Marty Supreme.
Despite being brutally ignored by the make-up mogul at the star-studded event, Travis did not make any shady statement; however, several fans are convinced that the rap icon was indirectly poking fun at the Dune 2 actor's loss.
One fan said, "Travis Scott is a professional hater. I love it."
"Timothee Chalamet looks miserable, and Travis Scott was shading him and is there too.. " Help this man," another humorously commented.
While a third chimed in, "Travis Scott posting mbj is so f–king funny like brah."
For those unaware, before she began dating Timothée Chalamet in 2023, Kylie Jenner was romantically involved with Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids, Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4.
The former couple parted ways in 2022 after welcoming their son.