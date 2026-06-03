Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman take infamous Shoey Challenge

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have embraced Australia's infamous "Shoey" tradition on the set of their latest project, a Disney+ docuseries.
The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 3, and shared insights on their upcoming project.
In the first slide, the two of Hollywood's most celebrated actors were seen drinking from a green high-top Converse sneaker during an on-set break.
In footage, Jackman was seen cheerfully pouring a beer into the shoe and then quickly drinking down it as cast and crew cheered him on.
Upon finishing, the 58-year-old actor cheerfully yelled out "Yeah!" and patted his stomach as he handed the shoe to his Deadpool & Wolverine costar.
The If star then drank the beer from the shoe in quick time.
In the caption, Reynolds wrote, “I’m so happy for the Bonds Flying Roos on winning in NY! And so happy for y’all! I can’t wait for the docuseries it’ll be amazing.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are producing and starring in an upcoming, untitled Disney+ docuseries that is centered on the Australian SailGP racing team, the BONDS Flying Roos.
The actors, who co-own the team, will follow the crew across a global racing season of high-speed catamaran competitions.