News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Celine Dion mourns Peabo Bryson: 'He made me so comfortable'

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker pays tribute to the two-time Grammy-winning singer

Celine Dion mourns Peabo Bryson: He made me so comfortable
Celine Dion mourns Peabo Bryson: 'He made me so comfortable'

Celine Dion recently paid tribute to Peabo Bryson, the legendary R&B singer, who died at the age of 75.

The 58-year-old singer took to Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 3, and expressed that she felt heartbroken over the two-time Grammy-winner's death, saying, “I'm heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today.”

“His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance,” said the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, adding, “He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast.”

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker pays tribute to the two-time Grammy-winning singer
The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker pays tribute to the two-time Grammy-winning singer

According to Dion, Bryson made her so comfortable, as he was just learning to sing in English.

“He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life,” said the I'm Alive singer, adding that his voice and his talent will be missed.

In the end, Celine Dion, whose collaboration with Peabo Bryson on Beauty and the Beast in 1991, was a massive hit, noted, “My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo. Love, - Celine xx...”

It’s worth mentioning here that Bryson passed away in Marietta, Georgia, three days after suffering a stroke, on June 2.

The late singer is survived by wife, Tanya Bonaface Bryson, his children Robert and Linda.

Cassie Ventura opens up about leaving America after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
Cassie Ventura opens up about leaving America after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman take infamous Shoey Challenge
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman take infamous Shoey Challenge
Tom Holland reveals real reason why he never hosted 'SNL' despite multiple offers
Tom Holland reveals real reason why he never hosted 'SNL' despite multiple offers
Selena Gomez teases ‘wild things’ on new ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Selena Gomez teases ‘wild things’ on new ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new major charges amid federal prison sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new major charges amid federal prison sentence
NBC cancels 'The Hunting Party' after season two, fans urge Netflix to save the show
NBC cancels 'The Hunting Party' after season two, fans urge Netflix to save the show
Taylor Swift ends social media silence after wild wedding invitation rumours
Taylor Swift ends social media silence after wild wedding invitation rumours
Peabo Bryson dies at 75: Voice behind Disney classics remembered
Peabo Bryson dies at 75: Voice behind Disney classics remembered
Steve Burton makes comeback for 'General Hospital’ landmark episode
Steve Burton makes comeback for 'General Hospital’ landmark episode
Jennifer Lopez fires back at romance questions about Brett Goldstein
Jennifer Lopez fires back at romance questions about Brett Goldstein
Dua Lipa finally drops dreamy wedding pictures with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa finally drops dreamy wedding pictures with Callum Turner
Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya rift rumours resurface after Instagram move
Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya rift rumours resurface after Instagram move

Popular News

Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban

Ranveer Singh vs ‘Don 3’: FWICE takes shocking U-turn on actor's ban
50 minutes ago
King Charles breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson's financial plea amid Epstein row

King Charles breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson's financial plea amid Epstein row
2 hours ago
LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff

LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff
an hour ago