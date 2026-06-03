Celine Dion mourns Peabo Bryson: 'He made me so comfortable'

Celine Dion recently paid tribute to Peabo Bryson, the legendary R&B singer, who died at the age of 75.
The 58-year-old singer took to Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 3, and expressed that she felt heartbroken over the two-time Grammy-winner's death, saying, “I'm heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today.”
“His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance,” said the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker, adding, “He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast.”
According to Dion, Bryson made her so comfortable, as he was just learning to sing in English.
“He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life,” said the I'm Alive singer, adding that his voice and his talent will be missed.
In the end, Celine Dion, whose collaboration with Peabo Bryson on Beauty and the Beast in 1991, was a massive hit, noted, “My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo. Love, - Celine xx...”
It’s worth mentioning here that Bryson passed away in Marietta, Georgia, three days after suffering a stroke, on June 2.
The late singer is survived by wife, Tanya Bonaface Bryson, his children Robert and Linda.