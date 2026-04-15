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Michigan Tornado Watch: Severe storms trigger warning in Ann Arbor and Detroit

Severe storms trigger tornado warnings across Southern Michigan as thousands lose power

Michigan Tornado Watch: Severe storms trigger warning in Ann Arbor and Detroit
Michigan Tornado Watch: Severe storms trigger warning in Ann Arbor and Detroit

Residents across Southern Michigan are on high alert today as the National Weather Service issued a widespread tornado watch for the region including Detroit, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.

The atmospheric setup has triggered several tornado warnings throughout the afternoon specifically in Washtenaw County and Monroe, sending locals scrambling for shelter as sirens echoed through city streets.

In Ann Arbor, the weather turned volatile quickly. “The sky went a bruised purple before the sirens started and we headed straight for the basement,” noted one resident.

While officials are still confirming reports of a tornado touchdown, local news outlets like WOOD TV 8 and WZZM 13 are tracking rotating wall clouds moving east.


The severe storms have dealt a heavy blow to the power grid. According to the Consumers Energy outage map, over 50,000 customers are currently without electricity.

Utility spokespeople urged caution, stating “Our crews are ready to respond as soon as the wind speeds drop to safe levels but please stay away from downed power lines.”

Understanding the tornado warning vs watch distinction is vital: a watch means conditions are favorable, while a warning means a tornado is occurring or imminent.

Stay tuned to WDIV weather and the Storm Prediction Center for live updates.

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