Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. reunite to preview 'Avengers: Doomsday' at CinemaCon

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. reunited at CinemaCon to preview Doomsday, thrilling fans as the former Avengers co-stars took the stage together for a special presentation.
The Iron Man star and the Captain American star appeared at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 16, to promote the first Avengers movie in seven years.
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were also on hand to introduce the film's epic first trailer.
Marvel Studios previously released multiple trailers teasing returns for Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
The full trailer opens with Doctor Doom’s mask and shows crossover battles including Gambit vs Shang-Chi, Mystique vs Yelena Belova, and Doom vs Thor, along with a surprise moment marking Steve Rogers’ return.
In a January post, Joe and Anthony Russo advised viewers to “pay attention” to clues in the initial Doomsday trailers.
"What you've been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers," they wrote at the time, adding, "They are stories. They are clues…"
Robert Downey Jr.’s role as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.
Known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man from 2008 to 2019, he now leads the film as the MCU’s new central villain following Thanos.
The film will also feature returning MCU and Thunderbolts cast members, including Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston and Simu Liu, alongside X-Men alumni Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn and Kelsey Grammer.
Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18.