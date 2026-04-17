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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make 'clear request' to wedding guests after snubbing parents

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's emotional request ahead of their wedding comes to light

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make clear request to guests after shuting out parents from wedding preps
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make 'clear request' to guests after shuting out parents from wedding preps

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have come up with a surprising yet heartfelt idea for their wedding gifts.

The 14-time Grammy winner singer and her fiancé have reportedly made an emotional request to the guests of their wedding, which is scheduled to take place in July this year.

Taylor and Travis have reportedly told their wedding guests "they don't need anything" - but there's a catch.

An inside source has exclusively revealed that the couple has asked the attendees of their wedding to "donate instead of buying gifts."

"Between them, they have more than enough. So they decided — why not use this moment to help others?, spilled a source.

The insider revealed that the couple has provided guests a curated list of charities close to their hearts, so they can donate generously.

Highlighting Taylor's generousity, the insider noted, "She’s always been incredibly generous — quietly donating, supporting fans, helping people behind the scenes."

Therefore, "Staff working the wedding can expect a very big bonus," added another insider.

Sharing people's reaction on this beautiful idea by the Midnights hitmaker and the NFL star, the source noted, "People love this idea, it feels meaningful, intentional — and completely authentic to her."

This update comes just a day after DailyMail reported that the duo has completely shut out their parents from their wedding preps.

"Both sets of parents are all really happy and think getting married is the right thing for them to do because they’re old school and wanted him to put a ring on Taylor’s finger," an insider told the outlet.

"But none of them are involved in the wedding planning, although surprisingly Travis is," they added.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift - who have been dating since 2023 announced their engagement in August of 2025 via a heartfelt Instagram post.


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