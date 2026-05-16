Meghan Markle has geared up to travel overseas without her husband, Prince Harry, and her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
On Friday, May 15th, GB News confirmed that the Duchess of travel to Geneva, Switzerland, to attend a pious ceremony honouring children who died of digital harm.
The Lost Screen Memorial's prestigious ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 17th, at Place des Nations, where Meghan will be representing her non-profit charitable organisation, The Archewell Foundation.
For those new to the room, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex established their organisation, The Archewell Foundation, in 2020, after leaving the United Kingdom.
However, the Archewell Foundation created and funded the Lost Screen Memorial, which aims to prevent children from social media, as the couple runs a campaign called "No Child Lost to Social Media."
During her solo trip to Europe, where she last visited in October last year, she will be accompanied by the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other senior global health figures.
The event also marks the 79th World Health Assembly, marked as an annual gathering where delegates establish international health priorities.
Kate Middleton's solo trip to Italy:
This update came a few days after Meghan Markle's estranged and cancer-stricken sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, visited Italy without her husband, Prince William.
Catherine, the future Queen of the British throne, travelled to the northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia for a two-day official trip from May 13th to May 14th, 2026, focusing on her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.