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Princess Anne 'crosses paths' with Aston Martin in surprise AMR Technology Campus visit

The Princess Royal represents British monarchy during AMR Technology Campus visit ahead of personal family event

Princess Anne crosses paths with Aston Martin in surprise AMR Technology Campus visit
Princess Anne 'crosses paths' with Aston Martin in surprise AMR Technology Campus visit  

Ahead of a significant personal family event, Princess Anne has not excused herself from her senior working royal duties!

The youngest sister of King Charles III made a surprise visit to the AMR Technology Campus earlier this week, hosted to showcase opportunities and provide accessible pathways for veterans and their families. 

Now, His Majesty's office highlighted the hardest-working royal’s noticeable efforts to highlight the monarchy despite ongoing family preparations for the upcoming event.

"The Princess Royal recently visited the campus of @AstonMartinF1 in Silverstone for the @ForcesEmploymentCharity ‘Pathways into Manufacturing and Logistics’ event," King Charles hailed Princess Royal.

The statement continued, "As Royal Patron of the charity, Her Royal Highness met staff, toured the campus and explored the technology and innovation that powers the Aston Martin team."

"The Forces Employment Charity provides life-long, life-changing support, jobs and training opportunities to veterans and reservists in the Armed Forces community, as well as their spouses, partners and children," Buckingham Palace added.

This update came a few days before Princess Anne‘s only son, Peter Phillips, is set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, on June 6th of this year.

Notably, the wedding preparations are underway as the 75-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family has been preparing the guests’ list.

Princess Anne has also reportedly excluded her disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the wedding. 

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