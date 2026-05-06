Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi pressure during outing with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor was seen losing his temper with photographers as they crowded him and Alia Bhatt, prompting mixed reactions online with many fans defending his response.
The couple attended a family screening for Daadi Ki Shaadi, but the outing turned tense when Kapoor appeared to lose his temper as paparazzi crowded the couple.
On Tuesday, the Animal star and the Alpha starlet attended a special Mumbai screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, with Kapoor in a teal polo and beige trousers while Bhatt wore an all-black ensemble with a structured shirt and wide-leg pants.
As seen in the video, photographers swarm the car as Kapoor and Bhatt arrive, leading Kapoor to momentarily lose his cool and request distance.
He then asks the photographers if they want a proper shot of the couple, before requesting space so they can step aside and pose comfortably, eventually moving to another spot for pictures. “Aap logon ko photo chaiyeh… Chalo,” Ranbir Kapoor is heard saying.
The clip also captures photographers telling one another to give space, repeating “Peeche hat, peeche.”
As the clip spread online, several users defended Kapoor, calling out photographers for invading celebrity space.
Notably, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.