News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi pressure during outing with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor appeared to lose his temper as paparazzi crowded the couple

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi pressure during outing with Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi pressure during outing with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor was seen losing his temper with photographers as they crowded him and Alia Bhatt, prompting mixed reactions online with many fans defending his response.

The couple attended a family screening for Daadi Ki Shaadi, but the outing turned tense when Kapoor appeared to lose his temper as paparazzi crowded the couple.

On Tuesday, the Animal star and the Alpha starlet attended a special Mumbai screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, with Kapoor in a teal polo and beige trousers while Bhatt wore an all-black ensemble with a structured shirt and wide-leg pants.

As seen in the video, photographers swarm the car as Kapoor and Bhatt arrive, leading Kapoor to momentarily lose his cool and request distance.


He then asks the photographers if they want a proper shot of the couple, before requesting space so they can step aside and pose comfortably, eventually moving to another spot for pictures. “Aap logon ko photo chaiyeh… Chalo,” Ranbir Kapoor is heard saying.

The clip also captures photographers telling one another to give space, repeating “Peeche hat, peeche.”

As the clip spread online, several users defended Kapoor, calling out photographers for invading celebrity space.

Notably, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2
Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’
Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’
Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas' birthday with heartfelt tribute: 'Brightest Gautam'
Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas' birthday with heartfelt tribute: 'Brightest Gautam'
Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut
Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut
Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance
Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral
Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’
Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
Salman Khan pens heartfelt tribute to friend of 40 years: ‘No tears for you’
Salman Khan pens heartfelt tribute to friend of 40 years: ‘No tears for you’
Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’
Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’

Popular News

Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks

Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
2 minutes ago
Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub

Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub
2 hours ago
Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote

Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote
41 minutes ago