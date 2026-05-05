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Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas' birthday with heartfelt tribute: 'Brightest Gautam'

The 'Article 370' actress pays heartfelt birthday tribute to her beloved brother on Instagram

Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas birthday with heartfelt tribute: Brightest Gautam
Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas' birthday with heartfelt tribute: 'Brightest Gautam'  

Aditiya Dhar's wife, Yami Gautam, is celebrating her brother, Ojas Gautam's birthday.  

The Haq actress turned to her Instagram account on Monday, May 4th, to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to her youngest sibling, whom she calls "Brightest Gautam."

"Happy birthday to the brightest Gautam. May you always stay blessed with wisdom, talent & kindness. Forever my baby brother, Ojas," Yami penned a heart-warming homage.

The actress, who made a special cameo in her husband's superhit action-packed film, Dhurandhar 2, also shared a sweet family snap featuring her father, mother and her only brother.

However, the detail that grabbed fans' attention was the classic sibling rivalry, displayed by Yami as she mocked Ojas with sarcasm, publicly calling him "Brightest." 

The birthday wish also garnered Ranveer Singh’s attention as he commented under Yami’s post, writing, "Beautiful boy! God bless." 

Dhurandhar director, Aditya Dhar, also penned a brief note for Ojas, who also assisted him in his record-breaking film, Dhurandhar

"To the boy who is destined to become a Legend. OJAS, Happy Birthday!! Wishing you Love, Luck and Happiness forever. Always keep shining! You’re truly special," Aditya added.   

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