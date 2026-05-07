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Ishaan Khatter returns to comedy after ‘Homebound’ success

Ishaan Khatter will begin shoot of his upcoming movie soon

Ishaan Khatter returns to comedy after ‘Homebound’ success
Ishaan Khatter returns to comedy after ‘Homebound’ success

Ishaan Khatter is returning to comedy after the success of his starrer Homebound, a movie that was shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards.

The 30-year-old actor took to his Instagram and officially announced the title of his upcoming comedy movie, Jugaadu.

While sharing a photo of himself holding a clapboard and Jugaadu written on it, Khatter wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for #JUGAADU -My first in and as! Cooking with an incredible and passionate team to bring you this riot of an entertainer in cinemas soon." 


Directed by Palash Vaswani, the upcoming movie has been produced by Ramesh Taurani, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Jaya Taurani.

Moreover, the shooting of Jugaadu will reportedly go on floors later this month in Punjab.

Apart from Khatter, the movie also stars Punjabi actress Tania, who is making her Hindi film debut.

Furthermore, the film also features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Yamini Dass, Sukhwinder Chahal, and Nirmal Rishi.

If everything goes as planned, the forthcoming movie will be released in theatres in 2026.

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is also set to reprise his role as Prince Aviraaj in Season 2 of Netflix series, The Royals, alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

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