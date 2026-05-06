News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Akshay Kumar takes break from films after 'secret' eye surgery: Here's what happened

The 'Bhooth Bangla' actor quietly undergoes eye surgery after wrapping up new film

Akshay Kumar takes break from films after secret eye surgery: Heres what happened
Akshay Kumar takes break from films after 'secret' eye surgery: Here's what happened 

Akshay Kumar has quietly undergone eye surgery shortly after wrapping up his upcoming film with Anees Bazmi. 

On Wednesday, May 6th, Hindustan Times reported that an insider revealed that the Bollywood Khiladi actor has decided to pause his acting career to focus on his health.

After making a striking return to the horror-comedy, Akshay has finally taken time for himself and his health, which he always prioritises. 

"It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6th, Wednesday. It was for vision correction," the tipster told the outlet.

The source further shared that, "Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna." 

P.C. Akshay Kumar/X
P.C. Akshay Kumar/X 

Notably, the Welcome actor thanked the entire team of his forthcoming film in his official X account tweet, which read, "Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place." 

"Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars @vidya_balan, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special," he concluded.

So far, Akshay Kumar has not shared any update on his health.  

Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case gets unexpected ruling
Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case gets unexpected ruling
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi pressure during outing with Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi pressure during outing with Alia Bhatt
Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’
Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’
Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas' birthday with heartfelt tribute: 'Brightest Gautam'
Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas' birthday with heartfelt tribute: 'Brightest Gautam'
Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut
Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut
Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance
Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral
Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’
Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’

Popular News

National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses

National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian 'baby' rumors spark online chaos as Lewis Hamilton's career takes a hit

Kim Kardashian 'baby' rumors spark online chaos as Lewis Hamilton's career takes a hit
2 hours ago
Robert Irwin survives close 'death-roll' call in terrifying crocodile encounter

Robert Irwin survives close 'death-roll' call in terrifying crocodile encounter

4 hours ago