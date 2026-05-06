Akshay Kumar takes break from films after 'secret' eye surgery: Here's what happened 

Akshay Kumar has quietly undergone eye surgery shortly after wrapping up his upcoming film with Anees Bazmi.
On Wednesday, May 6th, Hindustan Times reported that an insider revealed that the Bollywood Khiladi actor has decided to pause his acting career to focus on his health.
After making a striking return to the horror-comedy, Akshay has finally taken time for himself and his health, which he always prioritises.
"It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6th, Wednesday. It was for vision correction," the tipster told the outlet.
The source further shared that, "Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna."
Notably, the Welcome actor thanked the entire team of his forthcoming film in his official X account tweet, which read, "Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place."
"Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars @vidya_balan, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special," he concluded.
So far, Akshay Kumar has not shared any update on his health.