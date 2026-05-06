Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a noteworthy development related to the release of Citadel Season 2.
The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram and re-shared a post by the highly anticipated spy series director-duo, the Russo Brothers; Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.
Chopra, who plays the role of Nadia Sinh in the spy series, shared the message that reads, “Citadel fans, Citadel Season 2 drops at midnight PST tonight. Every episode. All at once.”
The brother went on to add, “If you don't like having big surprises spoiled. Binge it. Or stay off social media for a few days.
“Because someone will spoil it for you. And if you watch it tonight, please don't spoil it for someone else. Thanks. Let's all have each other's backs. Enjoy!”
With this announcement, Priyanka Chopra and her costar Richard Madden's spy series’ new season will arrive on Amazon Prime Video, after three years.
Releasing on May 6, the episodes will release at 12.30 pm in India.
The storyline of the new season will showcase Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh, and Bernard Orlick challenging a new threat.
They must recruit skilled operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission in order to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity.
Citadel Season 1 is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video.