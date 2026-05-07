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Junaid Khan makes bombshell confession on Aamir Khan’s legacy

The Maharaj star said comparisons to his father Aamir Khan are inevitable

Junaid Khan makes bombshell confession on Aamir Khan’s legacy
  Junaid Khan makes bombshell confession on Aamir Khan’s legacy

Junaid Khan has admitted he cannot escape the influence of being Aamir Khan’s son, saying it will take him a lifetime to reach that level.

In a conversation with Ek Din co-star Sai Pallavi, the Maharaj star said comparisons to his father are inevitable, adding that it would take him a lifetime to match even a fraction of Aamir Khan’s success.

Upon asking about his identity crisis, Junaid replied, "The shadow of being Aamir Khan's son, you are never going to outgrow. It's neither positive nor negative.”

He added, “He's been a star for 35 years. I am not competing it anytime soon. It will take me a lifetime to get there. So for the foreseeable future, no matter how well I do, I'll always be Aamir Khan's son."

Khan also spoke about preferring projects he enjoys and positive set experiences, highlighting Maharaj as a standout.

Notably, Junaid Khan’s independent approach has been noted by Aamir Khan, who praised his determination to succeed on his own while staying grounded.

Junaid made his debut with the 2024 film Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

 The film, based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, also featured Shalini Pandey, Sharvari and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

It was released on Netflix and received appreciation for its performances.

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