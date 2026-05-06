News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case gets unexpected ruling

Arjun Kapoor appealed court seeking legal protection of his personality and publicity rights in April 2026

Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case gets unexpected ruling
Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case gets unexpected ruling

Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case got an unexpected ruling by the Delhi High Court.

For the unversed, the Singham Again star, a week ago, approached the court, seeking a protection of his personality rights against the alleged misuse of his identity through AI-generated material.

Now, in the latest development, the court granted interim protection to the 40-year-old actor.

The newly released order safeguards Kapoor’s personality rights against unauthorised use of his identity across digital platforms.

The court has also temporarily banned websites and social media accounts from using the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actor’s name, photo, voice, or face without permission.

In its ruling, the court noted that such content is not only unauthorised but also damaging to Kapoor’s reputation and public image.

The court also directed major liaisons such as Google and Meta to take down breaching links and disclose basic subscriber information of accounts involved in spreading such content.

In this regard, the next hearing in the Delhi High Court of Kapoor’s case is scheduled for October 10, 2026.

The court had previously protected the personality rights of actors such as Aishwarya Rai, Kajol, Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the personal front, Arjun Kapoor, who will soon star in highly anticipated sequel No Entry 2, is enjoying some time at a medical health resort along with his sister Anshula Kapoor.



Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi pressure during outing with Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi pressure during outing with Alia Bhatt
Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’
Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’
Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas' birthday with heartfelt tribute: 'Brightest Gautam'
Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas' birthday with heartfelt tribute: 'Brightest Gautam'
Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut
Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut
Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance
Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral
Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’
Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
Salman Khan pens heartfelt tribute to friend of 40 years: ‘No tears for you’
Salman Khan pens heartfelt tribute to friend of 40 years: ‘No tears for you’

Popular News

Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks

Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
2 minutes ago
Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub

Prince Harry photographed for the first time in LA since King Charles US snub
2 hours ago
Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote

Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote
42 minutes ago