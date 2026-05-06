Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case gets unexpected ruling

Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case got an unexpected ruling by the Delhi High Court.
For the unversed, the Singham Again star, a week ago, approached the court, seeking a protection of his personality rights against the alleged misuse of his identity through AI-generated material.
Now, in the latest development, the court granted interim protection to the 40-year-old actor.
The newly released order safeguards Kapoor’s personality rights against unauthorised use of his identity across digital platforms.
The court has also temporarily banned websites and social media accounts from using the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actor’s name, photo, voice, or face without permission.
In its ruling, the court noted that such content is not only unauthorised but also damaging to Kapoor’s reputation and public image.
The court also directed major liaisons such as Google and Meta to take down breaching links and disclose basic subscriber information of accounts involved in spreading such content.
In this regard, the next hearing in the Delhi High Court of Kapoor’s case is scheduled for October 10, 2026.
The court had previously protected the personality rights of actors such as Aishwarya Rai, Kajol, Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Bachchan.
On the personal front, Arjun Kapoor, who will soon star in highly anticipated sequel No Entry 2, is enjoying some time at a medical health resort along with his sister Anshula Kapoor.