News
Make us preferred on Google
News

‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn

‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ is facing two major legal challenges

‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn
‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn

The legal case involving Dhurandhar sequel, titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, and Trimurti Films, has taken an unexpected turn.

In shocking turn of events, the case between the makers of Dhurandhar and Triumurti Films over the alleged unauthorised use of the song, Tirchi Topiwale, did not reach mediation.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 6, had asked the parties to settle the matter through mediation.

However, when the court reconvened, Bar and Bench reported that the mediation has failed.

Furthermore, the case will now go to trial, with the judge posting it for hearing this Friday, May 8.

Moreover, during the hearing, Super Cassettes, which holds the audio and music rights for Dhurandhar sequel, opposed the petitioner's interim relief.

It’s worth mentioning here that the makers of Dhurandhar were sued by for using the song, originally from his film Tridev, in their Rang De Lal song, allegedly without permission.

Trimurti claimed ownership and/or control over the relevant rights in the musical work and the sound recording.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has remained in the spotlight since its release on March 19, 2026.

The Hindi-language spy action thriller movie, starring Ranveer Singh in the leading role, has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.



Ishaan Khatter returns to comedy after ‘Homebound’ success
Ishaan Khatter returns to comedy after ‘Homebound’ success
Junaid Khan makes bombshell confession on Aamir Khan’s legacy
Junaid Khan makes bombshell confession on Aamir Khan’s legacy
Akshay Kumar takes break from films after 'secret' eye surgery: Here's what happened
Akshay Kumar takes break from films after 'secret' eye surgery: Here's what happened
Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case gets unexpected ruling
Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case gets unexpected ruling
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi pressure during outing with Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paparazzi pressure during outing with Alia Bhatt
Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’
Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’
Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas' birthday with heartfelt tribute: 'Brightest Gautam'
Yami Gautam marks brother Ojas' birthday with heartfelt tribute: 'Brightest Gautam'
Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut
Karan Johar celebrates ‘full circle moment’ as he makes his Met Gala debut
Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance
Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral
Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’
Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’

Popular News

Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party
23 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
14 minutes ago
‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn

‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn
2 hours ago