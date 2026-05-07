‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn

The legal case involving Dhurandhar sequel, titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, and Trimurti Films, has taken an unexpected turn.
In shocking turn of events, the case between the makers of Dhurandhar and Triumurti Films over the alleged unauthorised use of the song, Tirchi Topiwale, did not reach mediation.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 6, had asked the parties to settle the matter through mediation.
However, when the court reconvened, Bar and Bench reported that the mediation has failed.
Furthermore, the case will now go to trial, with the judge posting it for hearing this Friday, May 8.
Moreover, during the hearing, Super Cassettes, which holds the audio and music rights for Dhurandhar sequel, opposed the petitioner's interim relief.
It’s worth mentioning here that the makers of Dhurandhar were sued by for using the song, originally from his film Tridev, in their Rang De Lal song, allegedly without permission.
Trimurti claimed ownership and/or control over the relevant rights in the musical work and the sound recording.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has remained in the spotlight since its release on March 19, 2026.
The Hindi-language spy action thriller movie, starring Ranveer Singh in the leading role, has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.