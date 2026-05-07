‘Bhooth Bangla’ hits controversy as Akshay Kumar takes break from acting

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla has been hit with a controversy amid the actor’s break from acting for a while.
It all started when a report by Mid-day claimed that multiple vendors associated with the comedy movie have accused the production house of failing to settle their payments.
Several contributors claim their dues remain unpaid as one vendor alleged that Rs 30 lakh is still pending, while another alleged that Rs 18 lakh has not been cleared.
One of the venders also alleged that payments are first made to the cast and main crew, while others are left waiting for months.
While shedding more light on the reason for delays in clearing payments, the report stated that there are recovering pending dues from the production house that often becomes even more challenging for crew members.
The controversy landed amid the reports that Kumar has put a pause on his acting career after the success of Bhooth Bangla due to an eye surgery in Mumbai.
Kumar underwent a minor surgery for vision correction on Wednesday, May 6, a source told Hindustan Times, adding that he will take some time out to recover before getting back to his work commitments.
Released on April 17 2026, Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla has grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide, becoming one of the major commercial successes of 2026.