BAFTA TV Awards 2026: ‘Adolescence’ leads with 11 nods, ‘A Thousand Blows’ comes in second

Adolescence has emerged as the frontrunner at the BAFTA TV Awards 2026, securing a leading 11 nominations across major categories.
The BAFTA TV Awards 2026 were held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026, with Greg Davies hosting the ceremony celebrating the year’s best in television.
The famous Netflix drama Adolescence led this year’s nominations with eleven nods, Disney’s A Thousand Blows with 7, and Andor & Trespasses with 6 nominations each.
Here is the complete list of BAFTA 2026 winners:
Best Leading Actor
WINNER: Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)
Colin Firth - Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (Sky Atlantic)
Ellis Howard - What it Feels Like for a Girl (BBC Three)
James Nelson-Joyce - This City is Ours (BBC One)
Matt Smith - The Death of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic)
Taron Egerton - Smoke (Apple TV)
Best Leading Actress
WINNER: Narges Rashidi - Prisoner 951 (BBC One)
Aimee Lou Wood - Film Club (BBC Three)
Erin Doherty - A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
Jodie Whittaker - Toxic Town (Netflix)
Sheridan Smith - I Fought The Law (ITV1)
Siân Brooke - Blue Lights (BBC One)
Best Supporting actor
WINNER: Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)
Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)
Fehinti Balogun - Down Cemetery Road (Apple TV)
Joshua Mcguire - The Gold (BBC One)
Paddy Considine - MobLand (Paramount+)
Rafael Mathé - The Death of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic)
Best Supporting actress
WINNER: Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Chyna McQueen - Get Millie Black (Channel 4)
Emilia Jones - Task (Sky Atlantic)
Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)
Rose Ayling-Ellis - Reunion (BBC One)
Best Drama series
WINNER: Code Of Silence (ITV1)
A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
Blue Lights (BBC One)
This City Is Ours (BBC One)
Best Limited drama
WINNER: Adolescence (Netflix)
I Fought The Law (ITV1)
Trespasses (Channel 4)
What It Feels Like For A Girl (BBC Three)
Best Scripted Comedy
WINNER: Amandaland (BBC One)
Big Boys (Channel 4)
How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)
Things You Should Have Done (BBC Three)
Best Actor in a Comedy
WINNER: Steve Coogan - How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)
Jim Howick - Here We Go (BBC One)
Jon Pointing - Big Boys (Channel 4)
Lenny Rush - Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
Mawaan Rizwan - Juice (BBC Three)
Oliver Savell - Changing Ends (ITV1)
Best Actress in a Comedy
WINNER: Katherine Parkinson - Here We Go (BBC One)
Diane Morgan - Mandy (BBC Two)
Jennifer Saunders - Amandaland (BBC One)
Lucy Punch - Amandaland (BBC One)
Philippa Dunne - Amandaland (BBC One)
Rosie Jones - Pushers (Channel 4)
Best Entertainment
WINNER: Last One Laughing (Prime Video)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
Michael Mcintyre's Big Show (BBC One)
Would I Lie To You (BBC One)
Best Entertainment Performance
WINNER: Bob Mortimer - Last One Laughing (Prime Video)
Amanda Holden & Alan Carr - Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job (BBC One)
Claudia Winkleman - The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)
Lee Mack - The 1% Club (ITV1)
Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan - Rob & Romesh Vs... (Sky Max)
Romesh Ranganathan - Romesh: Can't Knock the Hustle (Sky Max)
Best Factual Entertainment Show
WINNER: Go Back To Where You Came From (Channel 4)
The Assembly (ITV1)
Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars (Apple TV)
Race Across the World (BBC One)
Best Soap
WINNER: EastEnders (BBC One)
Casualty (BBC One)
Coronation Street (ITVX)
Best Reality Show
WINNER: The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)
The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)
Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)
Virgin Island (Channel 4)
Best Daytime Show
WINNER: Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
The Chase (ITV1)
Lorraine (ITV1)
Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two)
Best International Show
WINNER: The Studio (Apple TV)
The Bear (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Best Children's Scripted Show
WINNER: Crongton (BBC iPlayer)
Horrible Science (BBC iPlayer)
Shaun the Sheep (CBBC)
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Cartoon Network)
Best Children's Non-scripted Show
WINNER: World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates) (Sky News)
A Real Bugs Life (Disney+)
Boosnoo! (Sky Kids)
Deadly 60 Saving Sharks (BBC Studios / CBBC)
Best Factual Show
WINNER: See No Evil (Channel 4)
Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park (Sky Documentaries)
Educating Yorkshire (Channel 4)
The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed (ITV1)
Best Specialist Factual Show
WINNER: Simon Schama: The Road To Auschwitz (BBC Two)
Belsen: What They Found (BBC Two)
Surviving Black Hawk Down (Netflix)
Vietnam: The War That Changed America (Apple TV)
Best News Coverage
WINNER: Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War (Channel 4)
BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak (BBC Two)
Sky News: Gaza: Fight For Survival (Sky News)
Best Current Affairs
WINNER: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (Channel 4)
Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War (Exposure) (ITV1)
The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money ( ITV1)
Undercover in the Police (Panorama) (BBC One)
Best Live Event Coverage
WINNER: VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember (BBC One)
Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 (BBC One)
Last Night of the Proms: Finale (BBC One)
Best Single Documentary
WINNER: Grenfell: Uncovered (Netflix)
Louis Theroux: The Settlers (BBC Two)
One Day In Southport (Channel 4)
Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire (BBC Two)
Best Sports Coverage
WINNER: Uefa Women's Euro 2025 (BBC One)
The 2025 Ryder Cup (Sky Sports Main Event)
The FA Cup Final (BBC One)
Wimbledon 2025 (BBC One)
Best Short Form TV Programme
WINNER: Hustle And Run (Channel 4)
Donkey (BBC Three)
Rocket Fuel (BBC iPlayer)
Zoners (BBC Three)
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public)
WINNER: The Celebrity Traitors - Alan Carr wins (BBC One)
Adolescence - Jamie Snaps at the Psychologist (Netflix)
Big Boys - I didn't make it, did I? (Channel 4)
Blue Lights - The police are warned of an ambush plot to silence a key witness (BBC One)
Last One Laughing - Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade's speed date (Prime Video)
What It Feels Like For A Girl - Byron leaves for Brighton to start Uni, where she introduces herself as Paris (BBC Three)
Bafta Fellowship
WINNER: Dame Mary Berry
Special award
WINNER: Martin Lewis