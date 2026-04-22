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Meghan Markle's new video sparks former employees 'past traumas': Report

Meghan Markle 'manipulative' Australia video gives former employees 'PTSD'

Meghan Markles new video sparks former employees past traumas: Report
Meghan Markle's new video sparks former employees 'past traumas': Report

Meghan Markle's former staff members once again recalled The Duchess of Sussex's poor treatment after a video of her from Australia trip goes viral.

The former aides of the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - who just concluded her joint trip Down Under with Prince Harry this week, revealed how her new video has revived their "traumatic" memories of working for the duchess.

In the video - which was recorded during their state visit, Meghan could be giving Prince Harry’s chief of staff, Sarah Fosmo, a deadly look for touching him.

Now, Tom Sykes of The Royalist podcast has claimed that one of Meghan's former employees claimed, "It gives me PTSD,’"

Skyes went on to share, "This is what they said after watching the clip: ‘It’s classic Meghan... smiling to the public on one side of her face and glowering at you on the secret side where she thinks she is unobserved."

"The woman treats anyone she has power over as totally disposable. You are just treated like a tradesman who is there to fix the toilet," he added.

However, the representative on behalf of the Duchess has debunked the video noting that it was "designed to be manipulative and perpetuate a false narrative."

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