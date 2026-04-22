Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message

Princess Kate has released a personal message marking Earth Day 2026, highlighting the importance of protecting the natural world.
The Princess of Wales took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a signed personal Earth Day message with "C”.
"When we listen to the rhythms of Mother Nature, we remember where we belong,” read the caption, promoting the Prince and Princess of Wales's seasonal “Mother Nature” film series on YouTube.
Notably, her Earth Day message is the reflection of the "Mother Nature" series, which is personal video messages launched by Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2025 to highlight the healing power of nature and its role in personal and collective wellbeing.
This important message came after Buckingham Palace revealed the 2026 Earth Day theme on behalf of King Charles III.
The British Monarch, who has a long association with protecting Nature, is celebrating this year's International Mother Earth Day with a powerful message.
On Wednesday, April 22, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, managed on behalf of the 77-year-old monarch, shared a statement highlighting the power of nature.
Accompanying an animated reel, the message from King Charles III’s office read, "Nature is our sustainer – we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves."
"Today is Earth Day. This year’s theme, ‘Our Power, Our Planet,’ highlights the difference we can make when we work together,” the statement added.