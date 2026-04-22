News
News

Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message

The Princess of Wales shared a signed personal Earth Day message with 'C'

Kate Middleton issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message
Kate Middleton issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message

Princess Kate has released a personal message marking Earth Day 2026, highlighting the importance of protecting the natural world.

The Princess of Wales took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a signed personal Earth Day message with "C”.

"When we listen to the rhythms of Mother Nature, we remember where we belong,” read the caption, promoting the Prince and Princess of Wales's seasonal “Mother Nature” film series on YouTube.


Notably, her Earth Day message is the reflection of the "Mother Nature" series, which is personal video messages launched by Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2025 to highlight the healing power of nature and its role in personal and collective wellbeing.

This important message came after Buckingham Palace revealed the 2026 Earth Day theme on behalf of King Charles III.

The British Monarch, who has a long association with protecting Nature, is celebrating this year's International Mother Earth Day with a powerful message.

On Wednesday, April 22, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, managed on behalf of the 77-year-old monarch, shared a statement highlighting the power of nature.

Accompanying an animated reel, the message from King Charles III’s office read, "Nature is our sustainer – we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves."

"Today is Earth Day. This year’s theme, ‘Our Power, Our Planet,’ highlights the difference we can make when we work together,” the statement added.

Prince William's plan to 'seize power' amid King Charles US trip exposed
Prince William's plan to 'seize power' amid King Charles US trip exposed
Prince William's godmother steps back into royal circle after big scandal
Prince William's godmother steps back into royal circle after big scandal
Meghan Markle's new video sparks former employees 'past traumas': Report
Meghan Markle's new video sparks former employees 'past traumas': Report
King Charles celebrates Earth Day 2026 highlighting nature's power: 'Our Planet'
King Charles celebrates Earth Day 2026 highlighting nature's power: 'Our Planet'
King Charles shares key message after attending Queen Elizabeth's centenary event
King Charles shares key message after attending Queen Elizabeth's centenary event
Kate Middleton melts hearts with touching gesture at late queen's tribute event
Kate Middleton melts hearts with touching gesture at late queen's tribute event
Princess Anne inaugurates Queen Elizabeth II Garden to mark her centenary: Watch
Princess Anne inaugurates Queen Elizabeth II Garden to mark her centenary: Watch
King Charles, Queen Camilla mark Queen Elizabeth’s centenary with senior Royals: Watch
King Charles, Queen Camilla mark Queen Elizabeth’s centenary with senior Royals: Watch
Buckingham Palace reacts as Harry, Meghan breach big Royal agreement: ‘disappointed’
Buckingham Palace reacts as Harry, Meghan breach big Royal agreement: ‘disappointed’
Prince William, Kate Middleton honour late Queen Elizabeth on her 100th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton honour late Queen Elizabeth on her 100th birthday
King Charles’ godson restored as Heir to £100M in shock reversal
King Charles’ godson restored as Heir to £100M in shock reversal
Zara Tindall introduces new family member at a recent special event: Photos inside
Zara Tindall introduces new family member at a recent special event: Photos inside

Popular News

King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit

King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit

12 minutes ago
Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances

Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances
23 minutes ago
Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message

Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message
an hour ago