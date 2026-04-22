King Charles celebrates Earth Day 2026 highlighting nature's power: 'Our Planet' 

Buckingham Palace has revealed the 2026 Earth Day theme on behalf of King Charles III.
His Majesty, who has a long association with protecting Nature, is celebrating this year's International Mother Earth Day with a powerful message.
On Wednesday, April 22nd, the Royal Family's official Instagram account, handled by the 77-year-old monarch's representatives, issued a statement, highlighting Nature's power.
Alongside a delightful animated reel, King Charles' office scribbled a note that read, "Nature is our sustainer – we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves."
"Today is Earth Day. This year’s theme, ‘Our Power, Our Planet,’ highlights the difference we can make when we work together,” the statement added.
They also encouraged their royal fans to visit His Majesty's official website to review his tireless efforts to sustain Mother Nature.
It is pertinent to mention that the late Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son has been advocating for sustainability action at the age of 21.
King Charles' advocacy for Mother Nature:
Back in 1970, on February 19th, King Charles III delivered a historic speech in which he warned of the dangerous effects of plastic pollution on the environment years before his era as Prince of Wales.
Now he has surpassed duties to his next heir to the British throne, Prince William, to lead environmental advocacy, particularly with his Earthshot Prize.